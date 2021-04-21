April 21, 2021
Poshan
Ed Smith Exits England National Selector Role As Part Of Restructure

Ed Smith's role as national selector has been abolished as Ashley Giles changes the way England's men's teams are selected

Omnisport 21 April 2021
The national selector of England's men's cricket team was removed as part of a restructuring that made the role redundant after more than a century.
Courtesy: ECB
2021-04-21T15:22:11+05:30

Ed Smith will no longer be England's national selector as part of a restructure of the men's team selection process. (More Cricket News)

England head coach Chris Silverwood will take responsibility for selection with Smith's role as national selector to be abolished.

England men's cricket managing director Ashley Giles said: "The restructure is in the best interests of helping England men's teams be successful.

"The current process of selecting England teams has been in place for over 120 years.

"The new structure also makes lines of accountability much clearer, with Chris Silverwood, as head coach, taking ultimate responsibility for picking England senior men's squads."

Giles devised the new structure which will see Silverwood work closely with red and white ball captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan on selection.

Silverwood will also consult with England performance director Mo Bobat and James Taylor, who changed from selector to the new role of head scout.

Smith, who played three Tests for England, will finish at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at the end of the month.

The 43-year-old was appointed in 2018 and was part of a period where England won the ICC World Cup.

They are currently ranked first in T20 Internationals, first in One-Day Internationals and fourth in Test cricket.

"At such a high point for England cricket, I wish Ashley Giles, the coaches and all support staff good fortune over the coming months," Smith said.

