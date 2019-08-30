﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 77 Takes India Red To 140/2 After India Green Folded For 440

Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 77 Takes India Red To 140/2 After India Green Folded For 440

India Red's Karun Nair, who had scored 99 and 166 not out in the previous Duleep Trophy game against India Blue, picked up 14 fours during his enterprising knock against India Green

PTI 30 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 77 Takes India Red To 140/2 After India Green Folded For 440
Karun Nair won the man of the match in the previous match for his 99 and 166.
File Photo
Duleep Trophy: Karun Nair's 77 Takes India Red To 140/2 After India Green Folded For 440
outlookindia.com
2019-08-30T18:41:47+0530

Karun Nair continued his impressive form, hitting an unbeaten 77 as India Red reached 140 for 2 in their first innings in reply to India Green's 440 all out at stumps on day two of the Duleep Trophy match at Bengaluru on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Karun, who had scored 99 and 166 not out in the previous game against India Blue, picked up 14 fours during his enterprising knock. The other opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was retired hurt.

India Red still trail India Green by 300 runs.

Earlier, off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (5/103) took five wickets as India Red dismissed India Green for 440 in 131.3 overs.

Karun, who joined captain Priyank Panchal after Easwaran retired hurt (on 3, 22 balls), was on the look out for runs from the word go, continuing his good form from the previous match.

Also Read: Karun Nair Hits 166 As Red Vs Blue Match Ends In A Draw

He added 43 runs with Mahipal Lomor (22 batting, 51 balls, 3 fours, 1 six).

Earlier, resuming at 308 for 4, overnight batsmen Priyam Garg (53, 90 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and 'keeper Akshay Wadkar (44, 107 balls, 4 fours) negotiated the first 30 minutes of play rather easily and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Garg fell soon after reaching his fifty, dismissed by Aditya Sarwate.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (37, 54 balls, 5 fours), who joined Wadkar in the middle, played aggressively and quickly raised 51 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, he was dismissed by Wakhare for his second wicket, caught by Panchal.

The 'Green' innings fell apart after Jadeja's dismissal as Vidarbha spinner Akshay Wakhare picked up two wickets while Kerala paceman Sandeep Warrier got into the act, accounting for Rahul Chahar (1) caught behind by K S Bharat and Ankit Rajpoot (0) bowled.

Wakhare dismissed Ishan Porel to end the 'Green' first innings at 440 and complete his five-wicket haul.

Brief scores (at end of day 2): India Green: 440 all out in 131.3 overs (Akshath Reddy 146, Siddhesh Lad 64, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 37, Priyam Garg 53, Dhruv Shorey 44; Akshay Wakhare 5/103, Avesh Khan 2/63, Sandeep Warrier 2/74) vs India Red 140 for 2 in 45 overs (Karun Nair 77 batting, Priyank Panchal 31, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/36). 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Karun Nair Bengaluru Duleep Trophy Cricket - Domestic Cricket Sports
Next Story : Chennaiyin FC Signs India International Lallianzuala Chhangte
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters