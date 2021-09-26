Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Did You Know, Once Bishan Singh Bedi Cooked Dinner For Pakistani Cricketers

A book named ‘The Sardar of Spin: A Celebration of the Art and of Bishan Singh Bedi’ was launched on the momentous occasion of Bedi's 75th birthday.

Did You Know, Once Bishan Singh Bedi Cooked Dinner For Pakistani Cricketers
Former India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi celebrated his 75th birthday on Saturday. | File photo

Trending

Did You Know, Once Bishan Singh Bedi Cooked Dinner For Pakistani Cricketers
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T17:15:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 5:15 pm

Bishan Singh Bedi once invited Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar and others for dinner in Australia and cooked delectable food for the 25-odd guests, says a new book. (More Cricket News)

Bedi turned 75 on Saturday and his former teammates, friends and admirers from the cricket fraternity came together to pay unique tribute to him through a festschrift of sorts.

The special book – ‘The Sardar of Spin: A Celebration of the Art and of Bishan Singh Bedi’ - has a foreword by Kapil Dev, messages from Sunil Gavaskar, EAS Prasanna and Farookh Engineer, and contributions by Neha Bedi (his daughter), Sachin Tendulkar, BS Chandrasekhar, Venkat Sundaram, Ramchandra Guha, Anil Kumble, Greg Chappell and many more.

In his piece ‘Bish: Taking us from Club Class to World Class’, former first-class cricketer Sundaram among other things mentions a culinary trait of Bedi.

“It was a bright, sunny and warm afternoon in Burnie in Tasmania, Australia, when the phone rang: Bishan Bedi was calling. After the usual pleasantries, he informed me that the visiting Pakistan team would be in Launceston to play a match against Tasmania, and he would like to invite them for dinner,” Sundaram, who was also team manager for India in the 1990s, recalls.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

He told Bedi it was a very thoughtful idea and asked how he could help. “He said that he was about 70 kilometres away and we would meet at my friend’s place in Launceston, and he would get the ingredients and some utensils. We would all combine our cooking talents and toss up something palatable,” he writes in the book, edited by Sachin Bajaj and published by Roli Books.

“Bedi has always had more than a passing interest in cooking, and I was confident, having sampled his offerings, that the food would be more in the realms of delectable than palatable,” he adds.

And it turned out to be a great experience. “Here we were, three families, all hard at it - chopping, washing, marinating, frying, steaming, blending - for more than five hours. Often, as the available pots and pans were not large enough to cook for the nearly 25 guests, the same dish had to be prepared two or three times,” Sundaram says.

The cooking was complete around seven in the evening and left all of them exhausted. “Okay, now let’s get the drinks table ready and clean all the glasses,” announced Bedi. Sundaram calls it an ‘absolutely enjoyable ‘do’ with the affable Pakistani players, including several legends like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar, Shafqat Rana and Iqbal Qasim’.

“All were relaxed and at home, millions of miles away in Australia. There was laughter, jokes, toasts and stories. Above all, the quiet elegance and care of Bish was written all over,” he says.

“This, an effort to reach out to friends and fellow cricketers in a foreign land, defying steep odds to create a culinary experience - in many ways, these epitomise Bish. Warm-hearted, brazen, friendly but clear-thinking encapsulates the man,” Sundaram writes.

Kapil Dev says there is no one like Bedi, who was his first captain. “... He was a cricketer who knew his rights well. He stood up for the cricketers, fighting for better match fees, travel facilities and accommodation.

"He took on the Delhi and District Cricket Association because he wanted the players to be treated with respect. He did not hesitate to clash with the Board officials when he thought they were not being fair in their approach,” Dev says.

Bedi’s bowling partner Chandrasekhar describes him as an all-time great both as a cricketer and as a man.

“Bishan is many people in one, and I have been privileged to know all of them. As a great bowler, colleague, captain, a warrior against authoritarianism, selector, coach, administrator, commentator and columnist, he was unique - bringing to each of his callings a singular perspective and honesty beyond compare,” he writes in his piece.

Tags

PTI Bishan Singh Bedi Kapil Dev Sunil Gavaskar Zaheer Abbas Javed Miandad Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, SRH Vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Out To Spoil Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances

IPL 2021, SRH Vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Out To Spoil Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2011, Live Cricket Scores: It's Desert Storm Between Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season

Parthiv Patel's Father Passes Away

Cricket Needs 'Thorough Re-evaluation' Of Its 'Bloated, Unworkable Schedule': Ian Chappell Slams ICC

I knew I Could Get Breakthroughs: Jhulan Goswami On India Breaking Australia’s 26-Match Win Streak

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma Give India Consolation Win In Final ODI

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Bowlers Bring Kolkata Back In Game, Chennai Need 45 Runs Of 30 Balls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

More from Sports

New Zealand’s Pakistan Tour Pullout: ‘Our Hands Were Tied’, Says Coach Gary Stead

New Zealand’s Pakistan Tour Pullout: ‘Our Hands Were Tied’, Says Coach Gary Stead

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma to Feature For Sydney Thunder In WBBL 7

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma to Feature For Sydney Thunder In WBBL 7

‘Mistakes From Experienced Batters Cost Us Vs PBKS’, Says SRH Coach Trevor Bayliss

‘Mistakes From Experienced Batters Cost Us Vs PBKS’, Says SRH Coach Trevor Bayliss

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Says Rajasthan Royals Batting ‘Careless’ Vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Says Rajasthan Royals Batting ‘Careless’ Vs Delhi Capitals

Read More from Outlook

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Harish Manav / Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them anddesignating them on ministerial posts.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement