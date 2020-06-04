The controversy around the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) refuses to die as Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda along with directors Nitin Gupta, Alok Mittal, Renu Khanna, Apurv Jain Director and Sudhir Aggarwal Director have written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking them to appoint a committee to oversee proceedings till next AGM. (More Cricket News)

This comes after DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) had called for re-election and removal of Manchanda in his last order. The ombudsman had made it clear that while the coronavirus pandemic had delayed the issue, the process of re-election for vacant posts would start as soon as normalcy returns.

But in the 14-point letter written by the joint secretary and the five directors, accessed by IANS, they have mentioned that reports in the media are misleading and they would welcome any decision of the BCCI.

"In the wake of recent developments here in Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), we deem it our duty to appraise you about the current situation of our Association. There have been certain media reports doing the rounds presently wherein name of the Association has been maligned. Such media reports and representations are absolutely false and are only an attempt to mislead BCCI.

"The office of ombudsman, however, has been passing orders without following the due process of law and de hors his jurisdiction as determined by the AoA, with undue haste, in ex- parte manner and at the instance of one single person namely Sanjay Bhardwaj.

"Despite all this, a fully functional board is working towards running the company and promoting its cause, to whichever extent it is possible in these times and also in protecting the health and finances of its staff, who and whose families are dependent on the company.

"We deem it our duty to inform and appraise you about the current situation, BCCI being our parent body, Apex Council of DDCA would welcome any decision taken by them, including appointment of a committee to oversee the affairs of DDCA along with the Board of Directors till the next AGM/elections," it read.

Speaking to IANS, a DDCA official said that the move comes as a surprise after the ombudsman already ordered re-election for vacant posts.

"It is being seen as an attempt to circumvent the order of the ombudsman and preempt an order of the High Court of Delhi. There is no provision in the BCCI constitution to form any such committee over a member association. Why are these people so afraid of elections? Let them happen. Is it so easy for someone to plainly ignore directions of the ombudsman?" he enquired.

A DDCA member pointed out that ombudsmen all around seem to be having a tough time. "The ombudsmen seem to be having a tough time. Delhi and Bihar are a case in point. Both associations are struggling and in case of Bihar, the ombudsman is under the scanner of the court while the BCA President and Secretary battle it out brazenly," he said.

Another DDCA official said that the Supreme Court was the only hope. "I really hope the Supreme Court hears BCCI at the earliest otherwise the inexperience at the state level may cost cricket dearly," he pointed.