Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad List For Shreyas Iyer-Led Title Contenders

Delhi Capitals have made giant strides in the last couple of seasons, making the playoffs of the Indian Premier League in 2019 and 2020 editions of the world's premier T20 tournament. (More Cricket News)

They came close to lifting the elusive title in the UAE last season, but lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians in their maiden final. 2021 could be the year, the Shreyas Iyer-led become the champions.

READ: IPL Returns Home - Complete Schedule

The Delhi-based outfit will start their campaign against three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10. Last season, Capitals completed a league double against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit -- a 44-run win and a five-wicket victory in the penultimate ball.

Check DC complete fixtures:

1 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10 (Saturday). Time 7:30 PM IST.

2 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 7th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 15 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

3 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 11th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 18 (Sunday). Time 7:30 PM IST.

4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 13th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 20th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 25 (Sunday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 22nd match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 27, (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

7 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 25th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 29 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM.

8 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 29th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 2 (Sunday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

9 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 35th match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 8 (Saturday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

10 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 40th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

11 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 44th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 14 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

12 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 48th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 17 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

13 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 53rd match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 21 (Friday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

14 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 55th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 23 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

Check DC squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Latest recruits: Steve Smith (INR 2.20 Cr), Umesh Yadav (INR 1 cr), Ripal Patel (INR 20 L), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 L), Lukman Meriwala (INR 20 L), M Siddarth (INR 20 L), Tom Curran (INR 5.25 Cr), Sam Billings (INR 2 Cr).

