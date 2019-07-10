Cricket World Cup, Semifinal: Brendon McCullum, Kevin Pietersen Argue Over New Zealand's Projected Total Vs India

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen engaged in some funny banter with former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Twitter. The former Black Caps skipper feels that a projected 250-plus total could be a tough target for India in a match affected by rain in their ongoing Cricket World Cup semifinal clash. On July 9, Kane Williamson's outfit were 211-5 after which rain stopped play at Old Trafford, postponed to the reserve day on July 10.

New Zealand finished their innings at at 239-8.

McCullum tweeted, "Around 250 would never be enough in a bilateral series between these two teams on this surface but in a World Cup semi final....it may just be!"

Pietersen aimed a jibe at him, replying, "Haven't got 250 yet!"

McCullum argued back with some stats, "But when they do...only 2 teams have successfully chased 250 or greater in this World Cup so far. And none of them in the pressure cooker of Semi finals! Cheers KP! Well batted the other day too."