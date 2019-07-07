﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: MS Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Shake A Leg Amidst Birthday Celebrations

Cricket World Cup: MS Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Shake A Leg Amidst Birthday Celebrations

MS Dhoni has turned 38 on July 7, and was seen celebrating his birthday via Instagram videos with wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2019
Cricket World Cup: MS Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Shake A Leg Amidst Birthday Celebrations
His wife, Sakshi also shared couple of pictures of the celebrations and cake cutting through her social media handle.
Instagram
Cricket World Cup: MS Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Shake A Leg Amidst Birthday Celebrations
outlookindia.com
2019-07-07T14:07:12+0530

MS Dhoni is currently celebrating his 38th birthday in England, where he is with Team India for the ongoing Cricket World Cup. His daughter Ziva posted a few moments via her Instagram account, including a short gif which showed her dancing with her father.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE)

His wife, Sakshi also shared a couple of pictures of the celebrations and cake cutting through her social media handle.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jul 6, 2019 at 4:22pm PDT

After India's victory over Sri Lanka, swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma revealed that Dhoni's cake would be cut in the team bus in a rather funny interaction with reporters.

He said, "What do you say in a birthday? Happy birthday!"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy Bday boy !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 6, 2019 at 4:10pm PDT

India's last match in the global showpiece event is likely to be Dhoni's last match in national colors. A senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment."

ALSO READ: Cake Cutting In Bus To Manchester - That's How Indian Cricket Team Will Celebrate MS Dhoni's 38th Birthday

Although, the Men in Blue look confident of winning the trophy, but this could very well be Mahi's last World Cup. So this could be a swansong tournament for him indeed!

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhon Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Crisis: No Threat To Govt; Don't Worry, It Will Survive, Says Former CM Siddaramaiah
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters