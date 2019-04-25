Also Read Cricket World Cup 2019: Full List Of Squads

Andre Russell's IPL exploits deservingly earned him a place in the Jason Holder-led 15-member West Indies squad for the World Cup in England and Wales starting May 30.

Russell has been in prime form for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has so far singlehandedly won four games for his franchise.

However, Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians and Sunil Narine of KKR have not picked in the squad which also has 40-year-old Chris Gayle who will wear the West Indies jersey one last time.

Gayle's opening partner will be Evin Lewis and the talented duo of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are in the squad.

Injured Alzarri Joseph has not been picked and the pace attack will be led by veteran Kemar Roach.

West Indies Squad for World Cup: Jason Holder (capt), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer.

(PTI)