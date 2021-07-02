Cricket Bats Are Like Neighbour's Wife: Dinesh Karthik Gets Flak For Making Sexist Remark

July 02, 2021
Dinesh Karthik's attempt to compare cricket bats with wives didn’t go down well and many have called out the India wicketkeeper on social media

02 July 2021
Dinesh Karthik has so played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India.
India cricketer Dinesh Karthik's fledgling broadcasting career seemed to have a roadblock after making a sexist remark while doing commentary during the second One-Day International between England and Sri Lanka in London on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Karthik, 36, was heard saying "batsmen and not liking bats – they go hand in hand... Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat or... bats are like a neighbour's wife, they always feel better."

His attempt to compare cricket bats with wives didn’t go down well and many have called out the wicketkeeper on social media.

Here are some reactions:

Karthik has so played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India.

Outlook Videos