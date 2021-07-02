Cricket Bats Are Like Neighbour's Wife: Dinesh Karthik Gets Flak For Making Sexist Remark

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik's fledgling broadcasting career seemed to have a roadblock after making a sexist remark while doing commentary during the second One-Day International between England and Sri Lanka in London on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Karthik, 36, was heard saying "batsmen and not liking bats – they go hand in hand... Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat or... bats are like a neighbour's wife, they always feel better."

His attempt to compare cricket bats with wives didn’t go down well and many have called out the wicketkeeper on social media.

Here are some reactions:

Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste! — Tina Tengra ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

Humor and opinions are subjective. I felt Dinesh Karthik's comments are in poor taste. But since he built this image of most knowledgeable and likeable commentator with stylish outfits, I feel he'll get away easily. Anyone else would've found themselves in trouble. — Prakash (@Prakash1049) July 2, 2021

why is everyone hailing Dinesh Karthik as a great commentator for his sexist and cringe comment comparing a married woman to a bat wtf is wrong with people???? — arundhati (@uwuzuumaki) July 2, 2021

Dinesh Karthik clearly not keen to have his Sky contract renewed ... pic.twitter.com/SYbEKH0Sae — Jason Mellor (@jmelloruk1) July 1, 2021

Even if there's a slight possibility that he's taking a dig at his own past & making the larger point about how batters always love to try out other players' bats, That statement is just ew ðÂ¤¢. Could have been avoided for sure. Expected better from @DineshKarthik #ENGvSL — Kartik O ðÂÂÂâÂ½ðÂÂÂ (@KOCricket528) July 1, 2021

Hello @DineshKarthik that neighbour's wife comparison yesterday on mic was absolute cringe. Expected better of you King. — Sunny (@ewyikesed) July 2, 2021

Karthik has so played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India.

