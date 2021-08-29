CPL 2021, Match 8, Live Streaming: Watch St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Match

In a space of little over 24 hours, St Kitts And Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet for the second time in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 as cricket continues to witnesses crazy scheduling. Such is the nature of the COVID-19 world. Also, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) resuming in the UAE on September 19, CPL has not other option but to scramble. But no one is hardly complaining. (More Cricket News)

In their previous meeting, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets after chasing down a target of 147 runs. Contrasting knocks from openers Devon Thomas (55 off 54) and Evin Lewis (62 off 39) set up the chase with the win coming in the penultimate over.

The win helped the Patriots claimed the top spot after two matches. The Dwayne Bravo-led side had defeated Barbados Royals by 21 runs in the CPL 2021, a match that witnessed the return of Chris Gayle.

A league double over Warriors will help 2016 finalists set the pace in the race for semi-finals.

For the Nicholas Pooran-led outfit, Chandrapaul Hemraj (39 off 30) and Mohammad Hafeez (38 off 31) looked good but a total of 146/8 proved too little considering their poor start to the defence.

But the Warriors can take inspiration from their nine-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the lung opener.

Head-to-head

Guyana Amazon Warriors lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10-3 in the head-to-head record. Warriors had completed league doubles in the last three seasons.

Match and telecast details

Match: 8th match of Caribbean Premier League between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors

Date: August 30 (Monday), 2021

Time: 12:00 AM IST/ 02:30 PM Local (Sunday)

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Australia - Fox Sports; Caribbean - SportsMax TV; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; UK - BT Sport; USA - Willow TV.

Playing XIs in the previous match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Nial Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir.

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Ravi Bopara, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Colin Archibald, Chris Gayle, Mikyle Louis.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Waqar Salamkheil, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd.

