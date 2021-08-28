CPL 2021, Match 5, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Warriors Vs Patriots T20 Cricket Match

After registering a thumping nine-wicket win against holders Trinbago Knight Riders in the season opener, Guyana Amazon Warriors face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the fifth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. (More Cricket News)

Odean Smith (24 off 15) and Shimron Hetmyer (54 off 41) helped the Warriors post 142/7. Smith then returned to claim two wickets to restrict Knight Riders to 133/9 and earn the man-of-the-match.

Warriors, despite winning the title, remain one of the most consistent outfits in the West Indies' T20 cricket league. They are the five-time finalists, and have not finished lower than 3rd in all seasons, since the CPL's inception in 2013.

The Patriots also started their campaign with a comfortable win Barbados Royals (previously known as Barbados Tridents). Powered by MoM Sherfane Rutherford (53 off 43) and skipper Dwayne Bravo (47 off 35), the Patriots set a 176-run target for the Royals. Sheldon Cottrell and Dominic Drakes took a brace each they restrict the Patriots to 154/7.

The Patriots, also one of the founding teams of the league, are yet to win the title. They have played one final though, in 2017, losing to Knight Riders.

Patriots, Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs and Knight Riders have three points each. Knight Riders have played two matches.

Head-to-head

Warriors lead the head-to-head record 10-2 in the last 12 meetings. Patriots last beat Warriors in August 2017,

Match and telecast details

Match: 5th match of Caribbean Premier League between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Date: August 28 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 10:00 AM Local

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Ealsewhere...

Australia - Fox Sports; Caribbean - SportsMax TV; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; UK - BT Sport; USA - Willow TV.

Playing XIs in the previous match

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Waqar Salamkheil, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Chris Gayle, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Ravi Bopara, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Mikyle Louis.

