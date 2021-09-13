Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 2nd Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Guyana Amazon Warriors lead St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 10-4 in head-to-head records. | Composite: Logos

Check match and telecast details of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, 1st semi-final match between Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots.

2021-09-13T14:53:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 2:53 pm

One of the most consistent sides in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, albeit without winning the title, Guyana Amazon Warriors face the youngest team in the tournament, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the second semi-final of the 2021 season. (More Cricket News)

Guyana Amazon Warriors have made the last four in each of the eight previous editions of West Indies' T20 league since its inception in 2013, but failed to cross that proverbial last hurdle. They have played five finals and also finished third on two separate occasions. Last season, they lost to St Lucia Zouks (now known as Kings) by 10 wickets after getting bowled out for 55 in the semis.

And once again, they are in the mix again, chasing the elusive title. The Nicholas Pooran-led side finished second in the league table with 12 points (with six wins and four defeats), losing out the top-spot to Trinbago Knight Riders on net run rate.

But they are on a three-match winning run. In their last league match, they defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs to knock out the two-time champions.

Patriots, who joined the CPL bandwagon in 2015, have played one final -- losing to Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets in 2017. Last season, they finished fourth in the six-team tournament.

This season, the Dwayne Bravo-led side started the campaign with five wins on the trot, then lost steam. Yet they finished the league stage with joint-most points (12). In their final league match, they lost to Trinbago Knight Riders by four wickets.

Head-to-head

Warriors lead the head-to-head record 10-4 in the previous 14 meetings. This season, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots completed a league double over Guayana Amazon Warriors, winning by eight and six wickets in the two meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match: Caribbean Premier League T20, 2nd semi-final between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Date: September 15 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 12:00 PM IST/2:30 AM Local (Tuesday)
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.
Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Australia - Fox Sports; Caribbean - SportsMax TV; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; UK - BT Sport; USA - Willow TV.

Playing XIs in the last match

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran (c), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Jonathan Carter, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Naseem Shah, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

Squads

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Joshua Da Silva, Rayad Emrit, Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Asif Ali, Andre McCarthy, Colin Archibald.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran (c), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Hafeez, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

