CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders Thrash Jamaica Tallawahs By Nine Wickets To Enter Final

Dominant Trinbago Knight Riders registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday to enter the final of the Caribbean League (CPL) 2020. (More Cricket News)

In the first semi-final at Tarouba, the Kieron Pollard-led Knight Riders chased down Tallawahs' paltry total of 107/7 with 30 balls remaining. They will play the winners of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks match.

Knight Riders now have won 11 matches on the trot, including three against Tallawahs. And this is their fourth CPL final, having won it in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Last season, they finished third.

Opting to bowl first, Knight Riders got off to a very good start with Akeal Hosein taking three early wickets. And as in the league matches between the two sides, they dominated in all aspects of the match.

Knight Riders opener Lendl Simmons top-scored with an unbeaten 54 off 44. The Windies batsman stitched a 97-run stand with Tion Webster, who made 44 off 43 not out.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the lone wicket for Tallawahs, that of Sunil Narine.

Tallawahs never recovered from a horror start as they managed just 107/7.

They lost four wickets inside five overs, then a lousy decision all but killed their hopes as Andre Russell returned for just two runs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine