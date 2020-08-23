CPL 2020, 9th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Tridents Cricket Match Online And On TV

A star-studded Trinbago Knight Riders take on defending champions Barbados Tridents in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. (More Cricket News)

Knight Riders are undefeated so far, having registered contrasting wins against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the rain-affected season opener, by four wickets, then humbling Jamaica Tallawahs in the sixth match, by seven wickets.

READ: CPL 2020 Live Streaming - Full Schedule And Squads List

Powered by the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro and Dwayne Bravo, the three-time champions from Trinidad and Tobago will hope to continue their winning run.

For the Jason Holder-led outfit from Barbados, it's a perfect match to announce their intent. They have a very strong side too, with the West Indies Test captain himself leading the team. And he will hope for international stars like Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan will Corey Anderson to give their best.

The Tridents won their first match, against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six runs. But lost to St Lucia Zouks in a rain-affected match.

With that here's everything you need to know about the match:

When is the 9th match of CPL 2020 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents match is on August 23 (Sunday).

What is the start time for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents cricket match start?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents starts at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local).

Where is the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents match being played?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium,

Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents match?

Live streaming of the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents match will be available on the FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents match live on TV?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Squads

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster.