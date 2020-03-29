Cricket World T20-Winning Star Joginder Singh Hailed For Being a Coronavirus Warrior

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hailed India's cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police and is currently involved in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000.
"In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," the ICC tweeted on Saturday along with Joginder's photos as a cricketer and cop.
The 36-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007.
He joined the police service after retirement from the game.
The pandemic has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: India Registers 179 Fresh Cases In Single Day, Tally Rises To 918
'Go Out And Sneeze, Spread Virus': Infosys Employee Sacked, Arrested For Facebook Post
Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Serious Questions About China's Conduct
What India Has Now Is A Clone Emergency: Just Ask The Police
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'No One Will Go Hungry': Centre Announces Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore Package For Poor Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Serious Questions About China's Conduct
Coronavirus: G20 Countries To Inject $5 Trillion To Combat Global Economic Slowdown