Christchurch Shootings: Seven Sporting Events Marred By Acts Of Terrorism

The third and final Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was called off in the wake of the terror attacks in Christchurch on Friday.

The attacks didn't happen in any sporting facility, and the Bangladesh cricketers who were about to enter the mosque to offer prayers, escaped unscathed.

At least 40 people have been killed in the attacks on the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Hagley Park.

But shocked and appalled, the tour finale was canceled; and was approved by the game's world governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Here we look at seven sporting events marred by acts of terrorism:

1. Munich Olympics, 1972

During the 1972 Munich Olympics, Palestinian militant group Black September held hostage of the Israeli national team. In the ensuing siege, 11 members of the Israeli contingent along with one German police officer were killed.

2. Boston Marathon, 2013

Two homemade pressure-cooker bombs detonated by Kyrgyz-American brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev near the finish line killed three and injured several hundred others.

3. Tamil New Year Marathon, 2008

Tamil Tiger suicide bomber attacked the start of a marathon race held as a part of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebration in Weliweriya town, Sri Lanka killing 15 people, including a minister and famous athletes.

4. Karachi 2002

A suicide bomber attacked the hotel where the New Zealand cricket team were staying in Karachi, Pakistan in 2002, killing 14 people, which included 11 French Navy experts, two Pakistanis and the host team's physiotherapist.

5. Lahore, 2009

Team bus of the visiting Sri Lanka cricket team was attacked by gunmen near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan killing six Pakistani policemen and two civilians. Six members of the Lankan team were wounded.

6. UEFA Champions League, 2002

Hours before Real Madrid-Barcelona UEFA Champions League semi-final match at Bernabeu Stadium, a car bomb was detonated outside the venue by expected members of Batasuna (a group linked to ETA). 17 people got injured in the blast.

7. UEFA Champions League, 2017

Borussia Dortmund team bus was attacked with roadside bombs in Dortmund team to the Westfalenstadion for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Monaco. Marc Bartra and a policeman were wounded.