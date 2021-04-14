Chelsea 0-1 FC Porto (2-1 agg): Stunning Mehdi Taremi Strike In Vain As Blues Reach Last Four

Mehdi Taremi's stunning stoppage-time volley was in vain as Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Champions League despite a 1-0 defeat to Porto. (More Football News)
Chelsea took a giant stride towards the last four with a 2-0 win at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan last week and finished off the job at the same venue on Tuesday.
Porto were devoid of ideas in a drab quarter-final second leg until substitute Taremi's sublime acrobatic strike gave them a glimmer of hope.
That proved to be too little, too late, though as Chelsea set up a showdown with Real Madrid or Liverpool in what will be their first appearance of the last four in Europe's premier club competition for seven years.
ft. WE'RE THROUGH TO THE #UCL SEMI-FINALS! #CHEPOR pic.twitter.com/EmX9uf7377— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 13, 2021
Porto, with leading scorer Sergio Oliveira back in the side, swarmed all over Chelsea in a positive start and Edouard Mendy was fortune to get away with a poor pass trying to play out from the back.
Mason Mount's speculative shot looped just wide and Reece James flashed wide in rare counter-attacks from the Blues, with Porto not allowing them to settle.
Corona wasted a golden opportunity to halve the deficit when he blazed high and wide after Ben Chilwell failed to deal with a high ball in a frantic first half which the Primeira Liga champions had the better of, but failed to test Mendy.
An unmarked Christian Pulisic wasted a chance to put the London club out of sight when he failed to make a proper connection with Chilwell's cross early in the second half.
Wilson Manafa blocked a Mount shot after the in-form midfielder surged into the penalty area, with Chelsea posing much more of an attacking threat.
Sergio Conceicao introduced Taremi after 63 minutes and the striker had half a chance soon after coming on, but failed to generate enough power on a header that was comfortably saved by Mendy.
Taremi gave Porto victory on the night with a brilliant bicycle kick in the 93rd minute, but the damage had already been done.
