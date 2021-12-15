BWF World Championships 2021: HS Prannoy Drowns Daren Liew Enroute To Pre-Quarterfinals

Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
HS Prannoy defeated Daren Liew of Malaysia 21-7, 21-17 in straight games in the BWF World Championships 2021 men's singles second-round match. Prannoy joins fellow Indians Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen in pre-quarters.

HS Prannoy will play the winner of the match between Luís Enrique Penalver and Rasmus Gemke in the BWF World Championships 2021 pre-quarters. | File photo

2021-12-15T17:03:06+05:30
Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 5:03 pm

India’s HS Prannoy registered a straight-game win over Daren Liew of Malaysia to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva on Wednesday. Prannoy beat his Malaysian opponent 21-7, 21-17 in a men’s singles second-round match that lasted 42 minutes. (More Badminton News)

He will play the winner of another second-round match between Luís Enrique Penalver of Spain and Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy joined two other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the showpiece tournament.

Prannoy faced little resistance from Liew in the first game. From 8-5, the Indian took eight straight points to zoom to 16-5 before pocketing it easily. The second game was more competitive and the two players were levelled at 6-6. But from there, Prannoy never fell behind as he cruised to 16-11.

The Malaysian narrowed the gap but Prannoy was up 19-16 before pocketing the second game and the match. The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also entered the pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought 21-11, 9-21, 21-13 win over the Chinese pair of Liu Xuan Xuan and Xia Yu Ting in a 51-minute second-round match.

In the men’s doubles, however, the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to 11th seeded Russian pair of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 11-21, 16-21 in a second-round match that lasted 41 minutes.

On Tuesday, defending champion PV Sindhu reached the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals with an easy 21-7, 21-9 win over Martina Repiska of Slovakia. Sindhu had got a first-round bye. She will face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the pre-quarterfinals.

