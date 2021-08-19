Brest Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Debut Inches Closer - Check Ligue 1 Match And Telecast Details

August 19, 2021
What are the chances of Lionel Messi making his PSG debut can against Brest? Here's all you need to know about the match - likely XIs, TV channels, kick-off time, etc

Outlook Web Bureau 19 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:40 pm
PSG's Lionel Messi smiles during players presentation before the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, August 14, 2021.
AP Photo/Francois Mori
When will Lionel Messi make his Paris Saint-Germain debut? This is the question almost every football is asking right now. But fans will need to wait to little longer even as the French giants get ready for another road trip in their Ligue 1 campaign. (More Football News)

After their perfect record to the domestic league, Mauricio Pochettino's men will take on Brest on Saturday. PSG defeated Troyes 2-1 in the opener. Then during their 4-2 win over Strasbourg, PSG unveiled their latest acquisition.

Messi, who last played a competitive match in the Copa America final against Neymar's Brazil in July, has already started training, full tilt. And it gives his fans hopes that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner may well make his debut against Brest. Then there are two international matchdays, from August 30 to September 7, to consider too.

So when will Messi take his PSG bow?

Reports claimed that the former Barcelona captain will make his PSG debut in an away Ligue 1 match at Reims on August 29. But it can get delayed, as late as September 12 -- if PSG want to make Messi's first appearance a grand affair, in front of a packed Parc des Princes crowd.

Meanwhile, PSG will look to continue their perfect start to the season. Even in Messi's absence, the Parisians already have a star-studded team, featuring the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, etc. -- all eager to make their presence felt.

Brest got off to a lukewarm start in the Ligue 1 campaign. They played out identical 1-1 draws at Lyon and Rennes. Bizarrely, Brest head coach Michel Der Zakarian in August revealed that watching Messi play turns him on.

"We say that we have a s**t league, but if we manage to bring in a player like that it would be exceptional," he told RMC. "I'm not going to be polite here, but he gives me a hard-on."

Well, that's some prospects.

Head-to-head

In the 10 previous matches, PSG are undefeated, having defeated Brest nine times. In their last meeting, PSG beat Brest 2-0 in May. Before that, PSG have two 3-0 wins in March and January.

Match and telecast details

Match: Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG.
Date: August 21 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 12:30 AM IST/ 8:00 PM local (Friday).
Venue: Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France.

TV Channels: There is no official broadcaster in India. But TV5Monde is likely to broadcast the match.
Live Streaming: Not available in India.

Check the global broadcasters list HERE. Live updates can be followed on the club's websites and their respective social media pages.

Likely XIs

Brest: Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Brassier, Uronen; Honorat, Mbock, Belkebla, Faivre; Mounie, Cardona.

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo; Pereira, Herrera, Wijnaldum; Draxler, Icardi, Mbappe.

OM Nambiar, Athletics Coach And Mentor Of Sprinter Queen PT Usha, Dies At 89

