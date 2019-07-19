Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza Speak Out On ICC's Suspension Of Zimbabwe Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect. This has been done due to the board's violation of the body's constitution which doesn't permit government intervention. The country's cricket stars Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza have taken to social media to speak on the current situation.

Former captain Taylor tweeted, "@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that."

@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that.

Meanwhile, Raza posted an emotional status on Twitter, saying, "How one decision has made a team , strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed, How one decision effect so many families, How one decision has ended so many careers, Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC."

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

The country's cricket board even received a suspension earlier from its Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), the governing organisation of all registered sporting associations in the country, which was violation articles 2.4 (c) and d.

ICC in a statement said, "Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended with immediate effect. The ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution which imposes an obligation on Members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its governance and /or administration for cricket respectively."

The board has also directed Zimbabwe Cricket to be reinstated to office within three months. Progress in this aspect will be considered at the October Board meeting.