March 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  BCCI Women's ODI: Nagaland All Out For 17, Mumbai Chase Down Target In 4 balls

BCCI Women's ODI: Nagaland All Out For 17, Mumbai Chase Down Target In 4 balls

Mumbai skipper and medium-pacer Sayali Satghare (7/5 in 8.4 overs) wreaked havoc with the ball

PTI 17 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BCCI Women's ODI: Nagaland All Out For 17, Mumbai Chase Down Target In 4 balls
Representational Image
File Photo
BCCI Women's ODI: Nagaland All Out For 17, Mumbai Chase Down Target In 4 balls
outlookindia.com
2021-03-17T14:05:37+05:30

In a bizarre women's game, domestic giants Mumbai bundled out minnows Nagaland for a paltry 17 in the ongoing Senior One-Day Trophy and then chased down the target in just four balls without any loss, here on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The incident happened during the league stage of the ongoing Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Holkar Stadium here and it was Mumbai skipper and medium-pacer Sayali Satghare (7/5 in 8.4 overs), who wreaked havoc with the ball.


Nagaland's decision to bat first backfired as they were scuttled out for a meagre 17, with Satghare, who also bowled four maiden overs, doing the bulk of the damage.

Nagaland's Kikayangla (0), Jyoti (0), skipper Sentilemla (0) and Elina (0) -- the first four batters -- returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

No Nagaland batter could manager a double digit score with Sariba (9), who walked in at number seven, being the top-scorer.

Satghare was superbly aided by S Thakor (1/0) and M Dakshini (2/12) as Mumbai put up a dominant show.

Mumbai openers Esha Oza and Vrushali Bhagat then knocked off the target in just four balls, smashing three boundaries and a six in the process.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 17 all out in 17.4 overs lost to Mumbai 20/0 0.4 overs by 10 wickets.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rumour Has It: Manchester United Return More Likely Than Real Madrid For Cristiano Ronaldo

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Indore BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket - Women Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos