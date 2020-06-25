BCCI Wants 'No Act Of Terror' Guarantee After PCB's 'Visa Assurance' Demand

In response to PCB's demand for a written assurance from the BCCI regarding clearance to play in two World Cups in India, the Indian cricket board has asked for a 'no terror attack' guarantee. (More Cricket News)

The PCB has asked the ICC to get written assurances from the BCCI that its team would face no problems getting visas to play in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 50 over World Cup in India.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that while the ICC rules clearly state that there should be no governmental interference in the running of the game, the same also applies for cricket boards and they shouldn't interfere in the running of the government.

The official then asked the PCB to provide a written guarantee that there will be no hostility at the border before asking for visa-related assurance from the Indian board.

"Can the PCB give an assurance in writing that the Pakistan government would ensure that no illegal incursions into India takes place from the Pakistani side or that there's no violation of the cease-fire or that no act of terror takes place on Indian soil originating in Pakistan or that no repeat of Pulwama type incident takes place?

"The ICC mandates that there should be no interference of governments in the administration of the game and the corollary would be that a sports board doesn't attempt to interfere with how a government functions. It's time the PCB realises that and stops acting like an agent for an individual in the ICC who is known to work against the interest of India. All I would say is that India is a wonderful country and acts in the most balanced way," the official pointed.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan in an interview on the YouTube Channel 'Cricket Baaz' said: "We are also looking at the fact that the ICC World Cups are to be hosted in India in 2021 and 2023 and we have already asked the ICC to give us written assurances from BCCI that we will not face any problems getting visas and clearance to play in India."

He also said that many Pakistan squads for different sports were not given clearance by the Indian government to play in India in recent times.

"That is why we have asked for the advance assurances. But eventually it is an ICC event and it is their responsibility to ensure we as a full member and signatory of the participants agreement go and play in these ICC events," he added.