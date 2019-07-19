BCCI Set To Introduce 'Limited DRS' During 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Knockout Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to use 'limited DRS' during Ranji Trophy knockout matches from this season. This is being done to avoid blunders.

The 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season starts from December this year.

The limited DRS will not be consisting of Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge. According to ESPN Cricinfo, BCCI general manager of cricket, Saba Karim said, "Last year, in some of the knockout matches, there was some flak on umpires because there were some terrible howlers. So we want to avoid all that and use whatever help we can get. For the knockouts in Ranji Trophy matches, we will utilise all the technology available to us as a means to apply the limited DRS to help the on-field umpires make the correct decision."

The decision to implement a limited version of DRS has been approved by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA (Committee of Administrators).

Karin also revealed that there would be a meeting with match officials to understand how can the technology be used. He said, "We are just trying to use it as an experiment just to see how much it can be useful to domestic cricket. We will use whatever cameras we can use to come to the right decision."

