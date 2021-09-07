BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Lauds Virat Kohli And Co. After India beat England To Take 2-1 Lead

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was ecstatic after India defeated England by a whopping 157 runs on the final day of the fourth Test to take a 2-1 series lead with a game in hand. Defending 368 runs in the second innings, the Indian pacers combined for seven wickets to bundle the hosts for 210 at the Oval – their first Test victory at the venue in 50 years. (More Cricket News)

“Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI,” tweeted the former Indian skipper, soon after Umesh Yadav had James Anderson caught behind to send the whole stadium into ecstasy.

Coming from a 78 all out in the third Test, the Indians showed a much-improved show to post 191 all out in the first innings before allowing the hosts to take a 99-run lead. Not to forget Shardul Thakur’s valiant half-century down the order which helped India go near the 200-run mark.

However, it was in the second innings, the Indian batsmen rose from the ashes with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a majestic 127 – his first overseas Test ton. KL Rahul, who scored a century in India’s win in the second Test, fell four runs shy of a deserving fifty, before Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) stitched together a 153-run partnership for the second wicket.

Thakur was once again in the limelight with a second fifty of the match, as he and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (50) put on 100 runs for the seventh wicket to put India in the driver’s seat. India finished at 466 all out in 148.2 overs.

However, the turning point in the match came in the second session of the England innings when Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah picked up four crucial wickets within a space of six runs to turn the tide. In the process, Bumrah also became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets surpassing legendary Kapil Dev, when he dismissed Ollie Pope.

Kapil got to the century mark in 25 Tests while Bumrah took a game less to reach the feat. Truly, it is the skills that make a player, at the top level, but mastering the art of absorbing pressure is most important. The final Test is at Old Trafford in Manchester starting from September 10.

