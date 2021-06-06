BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Drives Racing Car In Dubai, Then Deletes Instagram Post About His Escapade

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and wrote: “Did the racing car today ...it can generate unbelievable heat..." (More Cricket News)

Reports claimed that he visited the Dubai Autodrome in Dubai Motor City and enjoyed a drive. Many believes that Ganguly, like other Indian cricketers, is also an automobile aficionado and has a collection of expensive cars.

But the 48-year-old soon deleted the post, apparently after getting flak from social media users who advised the legend to "do something sensible for society."

Here are screengrabs from a couple of reactions:



In another post, he wrote, "Dubai has set me free... from lockdowns".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly)

Ganguly recently underwent angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries.

Ganguly is in the UAE to finalise plans of holding the remainder of the Indian Premier League and also the probability of hosting the ICC T20 World Cup there.

The BCCI has decided to move the remaining 31 matches of IPL 2021 to the middle east in September-October, while also keeping the option of 'hosting' the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The previous edition of IPL was held in the UAE without any hindrance.

Meanwhile, the ICC has added Oman's capital Muscat as the fourth venue for the T20 World Cup, apart from the UAE cities -- apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah -- for the tournament that will start in the last week of October.

"Yes, the BCCI, during the ICC board meeting, has formally asked for a four-week window to take a final call but, internally, they have said that they would like to keep the hosting rights and wouldn't mind the tournament being held in UAE and Oman," PTI reported quoting a BCCI official.

The source reportedly said that Muscat has been zeroed in specifically for the preliminary rounds of the 16-team competition, which will also allow the three UAE grounds to get sufficient time to freshen up after the IPL games.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine