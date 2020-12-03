BCCI AGM on December 24: Decision On 2 New IPL Teams, ICC Representative On Cards

The BCCI will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 24 to discuss the induction of two new IPL franchises besides the appointment of India's ICC representative and three new national selectors. (More Cricket News)



Also on the agenda is the election of a new vice-president. As per norm, the BCCI has sent a 23-point agenda to all affiliated units 21 days prior to the holding of the AGM.



The most significant point is seeking approval for two new teams to make it a 10-team IPL.



It is understood that the Adani Group and Sanjeev Goenka's RPG (owners of the Rising Pune Supergiants) are interested in owning new teams with one franchise surely from Ahmedabad.



Another important point will be BCCI's representative to the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council. It is expected that secretary Jay Shah will be the BCCI representative in the global committees.



Appointment of three new selectors, along with a chairman of selectors, is also on cards given that Cricket Committees and Standing Committees are part of the agenda.



"Selection committee is a part of cricket committee plus the technical committee also needs to be formed. They are all statutory sub committees," a senior BCCI source said.



The all-important Umpires' sub-committee will also be formed and matters related to the National Cricket Academy will also come up for deliberation.

The agenda also includes discussion on India's Future Tours Program for 2021, preparation with regards to organisation of next year's T20 World Cup (includes the ICC tax issue) and inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.



On the administrative front, one of the primary points on the agenda is election of new vice president, a position which has been left vacant after Mahim Verma's resignation.



It is expected that the choice would be unanimous.



Also, two representatives from the governing body will get a seat in the IPL governing council.

Key topics on Agenda:

Election of Vice President

Election of 2 representatives of General Body in IPL Governing Council.

Adoption of Annual Budget FY 20-21

Adoption of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer

Adoption of Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 (Constitution) respectively.

Appointment of Umpires Committee in Rule 27.

Appointment of representative/representatives in ICC and/or similar committees.

Approval of two new teams to the IPL.

Discussion on BCCI's stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

To update ICC Matters

To update on NCA matters.

To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India.

To update on India's FTP Program.

