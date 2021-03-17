Bayern Munich Vs Lazio Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

March 17, 2021
Corona
Defending champions Bayern Munich take on Lazio in a massive Champions League, round of 16 second leg match. Check match and telecast details

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2021
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
2021-03-17T18:29:11+05:30

Robert Lewandowski broke some more records as he helped Bayern Munich to a convincing 4-1 win against Lazio in the last-16 first leg in UEFA Champions League. (More Football News)

Lewandowski  is now outright third on the list of all-time Champions League goalscorers.

Bayern  eased to victory at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring three of their four goals in the first half.

Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane put the holders in complete control after prolific striker Lewandowski had opened the scoring with his 72nd goal in the competition, moving him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (134) and Lionel Messi (119).

Due to the absence of the likes of Muller, Douglas Costa and Serge Gnabry, Flick handed Musiala - aged 17 years and 363 days - just his second Champions League start.

 Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Bayern Munich Vs Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Round of 16, second leg
Date: March 18 (Thursday), 2021
Time: 01:30 AM IST
Venue: Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1/HD (In Indian sub-continent)
Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Likey XIs:

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Acerbi, Musacchio; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Sule, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka, Martinez; Sane, Lewandowski, Muller

