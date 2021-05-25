BAN Vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Terrific Start From Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Three Down

Now, the onus is on visiting Sri Lanka. They started the first match strongly, only to lose the series opener against Bangladesh by 33 runs at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. Bangladesh, batting first, scored 257/6 with skipper Tamim Iqbal (52), Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah (54) hitting fifties. But Sri Lanka, despite a defiant knock from Wanindu Hasaranga, could manage only 224 in 48.1 overs. A victory for the hosts and Bangladesh will have their first ODI series win against Sri Lanka. Also, ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points [ CHECK Points Table HERE] are at stake. A lot to play for. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

12:12 PM IST: Debutant Shoriful Islam on for Taskin Ahmed. Sri Lanka are unchanged. Here are the playing XIs -

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.

12:06 PM IST: Bangladesh win the toss again, and they will bat first, again.

12:02 PM IST: Shoriful Islam to make his ODI debut for Bangladesh. The 19-year-old is a left-arm pacer and can trouble the best in the business.

