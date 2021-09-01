September 01, 2021
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st T20I Cricket Match

New Zealand start as favourite against hosts Bangladesh. Check out likely playing XIs, schedule, and telecast details here

01 September 2021
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st T20I Cricket Match
Bangladesh will be looking to start the 5-match T20I series against visiting New Zealand with a win at Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st T20I Cricket Match
2021-09-01T12:24:22+05:30

Hosts Bangladesh will start favourite against visitors New Zealand in the first T20I to be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 3:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand are currently on tour of Bangladesh and are scheduled to play five T20s beginning from September 1.

All the matches will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Despite resting many big names, New Zealand will be looking to start their preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a win.   

Blackcaps are being led by wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham and are fielding a relatively inexperienced team. The visitors are likely to make wholesale changes in the team.
Bangladesh on the other hand have a full squad to choose from and will hope to post their maiden T20 win against New Zealand

The low and slow pitch at the Shere Bangla Stadium will help both Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed who will a threat for the visitors as they proved to be against Australia in the recently concluded series which hosts won 4-1.

Head-to-Head:  New Zealand lead the chart with 10-0 record.  

Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20
Venue: Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Telecast and Live Streaming: The match will not be telecasted live on TV in India but fans can catch the live Streaming on the FanCode app (subscription required)

Full Schedule
1st T20I, Sepetember 01 – 03:30 PM IST
2nd T20I – September 03 – 03:30 PM IST
3rd T20I – September 05 – 03:30 PM IST
4th T20I – September 08 – 05:30 PM IST
5th T20I – September 10 – 03:30 PM IST

Likely XIs
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed


New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c & wk), Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Ajaz Patel

