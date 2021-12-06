Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain Play Spoilsport In Dhaka, Only 6.2 Overs On Day 3

With more rain or thundershowers being predicted in many parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, second Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match will most likely end in a draw.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain Play Spoilsport In Dhaka, Only 6.2 Overs On Day 3
Play on Day 3 was called off due to persistent rain at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain Play Spoilsport In Dhaka, Only 6.2 Overs On Day 3
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T18:08:39+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 6:08 pm

The third day of the second and final cricket test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was called off Monday due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled.

Day 3 Highlights | Scorecard | News

The announcement came about 90 minutes after the scheduled lunch break as there was no sign of an end to the rain that was caused by Cyclone Jawad. Rain has fallen heavily on each day of the match so far.

The third session of the first day was lost to rain and bad light and only 6.2 of 98 overs were possible on day two.

With more rain or thundershowers being predicted in many parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, a draw looks like the only possible result.

Pakistan, which opted to bat first, reached 188-2 in 63.2 overs with captain Babar Azam batting on 71 and Azhar Ali on 52.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0. Earlier, the visitors swept the three-match T20 International series.

Dhaka Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pakistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team ICC World Test Championship
