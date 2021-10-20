BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman

Bangladesh eked out a scrappy win over Oman in Al Amerat on Tuesday and skipper Mahmudullah feels his team needs to improve a lot to advance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Bangladesh defeated co-hosts Oman by 26 runs in their second match of the tournament.

(SCORECARD | HIGHLIGHTS | PNG vs SCO | NEWS

It wasn’t a convincing performance from Bangladesh but was enough to keep them in the competition after a rude shock against Scotland in their opening match. “We need to improve in a lot of areas, but I’ll take the win. Delivering the win for the country is the most important thing and I hope they are happy,” Mahmudullah said after the match.

“Shakib and Naim batted well and took us to 150+, but we should’ve done better with the new ball and we need to correct those areas where we erred. Death bowling has been good, and we have done well in many areas, so we’ll take heart from that,” Mahmudullah added.

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood said his team should have chased down 154 in the prevailing conditions.

“It was a chaseable target. The last six overs, we lost wickets and didn’t bat well so credit goes to the bowlers. We were in the match for 15-16 overs, and needed 50 in 36, which isn’t too much, so we just have to be better at batting and get those runs.

“There's no pressure from the crowd, it’s encouraging that they supported us. It’s a sport, so we’ll come back stronger. We have to see where we went wrong, and need to come back stronger against Scotland,” Maqsood said.