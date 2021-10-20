Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman

The win kept Bangladesh alive in the T20 World Cup 2021. Both Bangladesh and Oman have 2 points each with the latter in the 2nd spot due to better run rate.

BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman
Bangladesh players celebrate a fall of Oman wicket during their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T08:49:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 8:49 am

Bangladesh eked out a scrappy win over Oman in Al Amerat on Tuesday and skipper Mahmudullah feels his team needs to improve a lot to advance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Bangladesh defeated co-hosts Oman by 26 runs in their second match of the tournament.

(SCORECARD | HIGHLIGHTS PNG vs SCO | NEWS

It wasn’t a convincing performance from Bangladesh but was enough to keep them in the competition after a rude shock against Scotland in their opening match. “We need to improve in a lot of areas, but I’ll take the win. Delivering the win for the country is the most important thing and I hope they are happy,” Mahmudullah said after the match.

“Shakib and Naim batted well and took us to 150+, but we should’ve done better with the new ball and we need to correct those areas where we erred. Death bowling has been good, and we have done well in many areas, so we’ll take heart from that,” Mahmudullah added.

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood said his team should have chased down 154 in the prevailing conditions.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“It was a chaseable target. The last six overs, we lost wickets and didn’t bat well so credit goes to the bowlers. We were in the match for 15-16 overs, and needed 50 in 36, which isn’t too much, so we just have to be better at batting and get those runs.

“There's no pressure from the crowd, it’s encouraging that they supported us. It’s a sport, so we’ll come back stronger. We have to see where we went wrong, and need to come back stronger against Scotland,” Maqsood said.

Tags

PTI Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah UAE Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Oman national cricket team T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFG vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: It's Chris Gayle Vs Rashid Khan As West Indies Seek Win

AFG vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: It's Chris Gayle Vs Rashid Khan As West Indies Seek Win

Rashid Khan Analyses Why Virat Kohli Is Special And Different From A Chris Gayle

PAK vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Eye Second Straight Win In Warm-Ups

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Star, Absent For Sex Tape Case Trial

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Former Champions Sri Lanka Face Irish Test

IND Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Rahul Chahar Removes Dangerous Glenn Maxwell, Australia Four Down

Michael Slater, Ex-Australian Cricket Star And IPL Commentator, Detained Over Alleged Domestic Violence

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Akeal Hosein Replaces Fabian Allen In West Indies Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from Sports

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After Spending Time With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers In IPL

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After Spending Time With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers In IPL

Dominant Ajax Hand Borussia Dortmund Heaviest Defeat In Champions League

Dominant Ajax Hand Borussia Dortmund Heaviest Defeat In Champions League

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Aim To Win Big In Do-Or-Die Game Vs Papua New Guinea

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Aim To Win Big In Do-Or-Die Game Vs Papua New Guinea

Read More from Outlook

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | NDRF Rescues Over 1,300 Persons

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | NDRF Rescues Over 1,300 Persons

Outlook Web Desk / At least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand so far. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state today.

IND Vs AUS, T20 WC, Warm-Up: Chahar Removes Maxwell, Australia Four Down

IND Vs AUS, T20 WC, Warm-Up: Chahar Removes Maxwell, Australia Four Down

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of India vs Australia warm-up match in Dubai. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement