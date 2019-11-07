Badminton: Parupalli Kashyap Crashes Out Of China Open

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the China Open badminton after suffering a straight-game defeat against Denmark's Victor Axelsen at Fuzhou, on Thursday.

(Badminton News)

Kashyap, ranked 25 in the world, ran out of steam after a decent start against seventh seed Axelsen and went down 13-21 19-21 in the men's singles second-round, that lasted 43 minutes.

This is the second time Kashyap has lost to Axelsen this year. The former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap, who reached the semifinals at India Open and Korea Open earlier this year, had lost to the world number six at the India Open in March.

Also, mixed doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also crashed out. They lost to South Korean players Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung 23-21, 21-16 in the second-round match that lasted 40 minutes. Meanwhile, even Sai Praneeth exited the tournament. Praneeth fought hard for one hour 24 minutes against fourth seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark. The world number 11 Indian went down 20-22 22-20 21-16.