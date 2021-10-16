Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Avi Barot, Former India U-19 Cricket, Captain Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Avi Barot led the India U-19 team in 2011 and earlier this year, he grabbed attention with a 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

Avi Barot, Former India U-19 Cricket, Captain Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Avi Barot was also a member of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy winning team in the 2019-20 season. | Courtesy: Twitter (@saucricket)

Avi Barot, Former India U-19 Cricket, Captain Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
2021-10-16T10:30:07+05:30
Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 10:30 am

Former India Under-19 captain Avi Barot has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday in Rajkot. The wicket keeper-batter was 29. (More Cricket News)

Barot led the India U-19 team in 2011 and earlier this year, he grabbed attention with a 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association (is) deeply shocked and saddened on (the) very shocking, untimely and extremely sad demise of Avi Barot, remarkable and notable cricketer of Saurashtra," the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said.

He was also a member of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy-winning team in the 2019-20 season

"He left for heavenly abode in the evening of 15th October 2021 due to severe cardiac arrest," the SCA stated in a media release issued.

Barot played 38 first-class matches, 38 List A matches and 20 Domestic T20 games. He was a wicket-keeper-batsman and scored 1,547 runs in first-class matches, 1030 runs in list-A games and 717 runs in T20s.

For Saurashtra, he played 21 Ranji Trophy matches, 17 List A matches and 11 domestic T20 games.

SCA President Jaydev Shah condoled Barot's demise.

"This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi's sad demise. He was a great teammate and had great cricketing skills. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well.

"He was a very friendly and noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock," said Shah, himself a former Saurashtra captain.

