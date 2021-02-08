Australian Open: Serena Williams Begins Record Bid With Dominant Win Over Laura Siegemund

Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title started with a comprehensive win over Laura Siegemund at the Australian Open. (More Sports News)
The American star was dominant on her way to a 6-1 6-1 victory over Siegemund on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
Williams is aiming to join Margaret Court on a record 24 grand slam singles titles and she had no problems against the German in Melbourne.
She improved to 20-0 in the first round of the Australian Open, showing few signs of a shoulder injury she expects to be dealing with throughout the tournament.
Williams lost just 10 games in her previous two wins over Siegemund, but the seven-time Australian Open winner was broken in the opening game.
But Siegemund produced too many errors from then on, Williams winning in just 56 minutes to set up a clash against Nina Stojanovic.
Data Slam: Serena cruises after initial nerves
Williams was broken to 15 in the opening game when Siegemund produced a forehand return winner. However, she steadied, reeling off the next 10 games on her way to a comfortable win.
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Williams – 16/15
Siegemund – 4/20
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Williams – 4/1
Siegemund – 0/3
BREAK POINTS WON
Williams – 6/9
Siegemund – 1/1
