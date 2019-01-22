Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Humbles Unheralded Frances Tiafoe, Sets Up Semis Date With Stefanos Tsitsipas

World number two Rafael Nadal Tuesday took just an hour and 49 minutes to humble American giant-killer Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in their men's singles quarter-final at 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne.

At Rod Laver Arena, Nadal toyed with the American youngster to register a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The Spaniard, who is aiming to become the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam title twice, is yet to drop a set in the tournament. He won the Australian Open in 2009.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion broke his opponent, who turned 21 on Sunday, early in each of the three sets to impose his domination in the match.

In the first set, Nadal converted the first break point of the match in Tiafoe's first service game to take a 2-0 lead. And that's all the veteran needed.

The second set followed a similar script with Nadal breaking Tiafoe in the very first game. Nadal, however, faced two tough games in the fourth and tenth games.

Again, Tiafoe lost the first serve in the third set. He then lost again in the seventh game as Nadal served out for a 6-2 win.

Nadal converted 50 per cent of the break chances (4/8) while Tiafoe failed to make the most of two chances he got during the entire match.

In the semis, Nadal will face Greek sensational Stefanos Tsitsipas.