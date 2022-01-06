Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry

Aman Dahiya was to compete in the boy's singles qualifying event for the junior Australian Open 2022. He is one of the two Indian tennis players in the junior top 100. The other is Chirag Duhan.

Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry
Aman Dahiya has been denied a vaccine exemption by Australian Open 2022 organisers even through they had accepted the same for Novak Djokovic. | Twitter (@raffamimmo)

Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry
2022-01-06T09:01:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 9:01 am

The union sports ministry feels that the organisers of the Australian Open 2022 have wrongfully denied junior Indian tennis player Aman Dahiya an opportunity to compete in the junior Grand Slam by rejecting his application for vaccine exemption even as they accepted Novak Djokovic’s request. (More Tennis News)

Dahiya had to compete in the singles qualifying event of the junior Australian Open but since India started vaccination for teenagers only from January 3, he could not be vaccinated, which is a pre-condition to enter the first Grand Slam of the season.

Ranked 78, Dahiya is only one of the two Indians in the junior top-100 along with Chirag Duhan (77). The Australian Open organisers have accepted only four-five applications for vaccine exemption, including that of defending champion Novak Djokovic, out of 26 requests. It is not known if that includes juniors.

“World No 1, Novak gets exemption from two vaccine doses rule and Aman Dahiya is refused entry as he is 17 and does not have vaccine. The blame has to go to the Australian Open organisers. This type of third world treatment given to India has to stop,” a sports ministry official said.

Djokovic has not yet explained the vaccination exemption that he secured on medical grounds. Victoria state government had mandated that only fully vaccinated players, officials and fans will be allowed to enter Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic Melbourne Tennis Australian Open covid vaccine Sports
