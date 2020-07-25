July 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Australian Open 2021 Could Be Held In Bio-Secure Venue With Reduced Spectators

Australian Open 2021 Could Be Held In Bio-Secure Venue With Reduced Spectators

The Australian Open organisers will be drawing ideas from the French Open and US Open

PTI 25 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Australian Open 2021 Could Be Held In Bio-Secure Venue With Reduced Spectators
Andy Murray will be hoping to participate in the 2021 Australian Open.
Twitter
Australian Open 2021 Could Be Held In Bio-Secure Venue With Reduced Spectators
outlookindia.com
2020-07-25T13:42:47+0530

The next Australian Open could have a bio-secure 2021 tournament, with very few spectators.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News

According to AP, the organisers will be drawing ideas from the US Open and delayed French Open, to prepare for the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021. According to reports, there will only be half that many spectators present in 2021, and overseas players will have to spend sometime in quarantine too.

Speaking to AP, Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said, "We made that decision this week, to go with that scenario from a number of options."

"We will not hit the numbers we had last year, a record 821,000 through the gates. Our fans will be from Melbourne and Victoria state, interstate, as well as potentially New Zealanders, if they lift border restrictions. But the 15% we get from overseas will likely not be here."

"They are both exploring mandatory testing, varying levels of quarantine and limited entourages. Of course we are looking at all these options, and more, as part of our scenario planning."

Next Story >>

3M Golf Open: Arjun Atwal Makes The Cut With Excellent Par Saves

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tennis Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos