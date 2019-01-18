﻿
Dhoni's spot in the team was believed to have become untenable following a poor run with the bat. But in the run-up to the 2019 ICC World Cup, the legend has once again shown his worth to the team by playing some crucial knocks.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2019
Veteran India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continued to impress fans with unrivalled reflections and equally sharp glovework behind the wickets.

During the third and final ODI match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the 37-year-old produced a stunning piece of stumping to send Shaun Marsh back, off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal who took 6/42.

Watch that stumping and other five Chahal dismissals here:

Dhoni's spot in the team was believed to have become untenable following a poor run with the bat. But in the run-up to the 2019 ICC World Cup, the legend has once again shown his worth to the team by playing some crucial knocks.

Thanks to Chahal's six-wicket haul, India bowled out the Aussies for 230. A win will give India their first-ever bilateral ODI series Down Under.

