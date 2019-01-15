Usman Khawaja paid the price for taking on the rocket arm of Ravindra Jadeja during the second ODI match between Australia and India at Adelaide on Tuesday.

Regarded as one of the best fielders in the world, Jadeja produced an unreal direct hit in the 19th over of the Australian innings to send Khawaja back.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss for the second match in a row and opted to bat first.

India handed ODI debut to Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Khaleel Ahmed. Australia were unchanged, having won the first match by 34 runs.