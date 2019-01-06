Kuldeep Yadav Claims Maiden Fifer Haul Down Under – Watch All Five Wickets

Kuldeep Yadav claimed his maiden five-wicket (5/99) haul in Australia on Sunday and helped India enforced the follow-on the hosts with a 322-run first innings lead in the fourth and final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Chinaman bowler took trapped Josh Hazlewood in front in the 105th over to wrap up Australia's first innings. Australia were bowled out for 300.

He have previously wickets of Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon.

Here are all his five wickets:

Last Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul Down Under was former captain Anil Kumble, 5/84 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2007. Kuldeep is the sixth Indian spinner to take a fifer in Australia. Other Indian bowlers to have taken fifers Down Under are Bishen Singh Bedi, B Chandrasekhar, E Prasanna and Sivlal Yadav.

He is only the second visiting left-arm wrist spinner in Australia to take a fifer, after Englishman Johnny Wardle (5/79) at Sydney in 1955.

But he is the first Indian bowler to take five-wicket hauls outside Asia in across all three formats.