AUS Vs PAK: Wonderful David Warner Becomes Seventh Australian To Make Test Triple-Century

﻿
David Warner reached 300 on day two of the second Test between Australia Vs Pakistan, at the Adelaide Oval thanks to his 37th four.

Omnisport 30 November 2019
David Warner joined Donald Bradman (twice), Bob Simpson, Bob Cowper, Mark Taylor, Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke as Australians to reach the milestone.
2019-11-30T14:14:30+0530

David Warner became just the seventh Australian to make a triple-century in Tests as the opener continued to dominate Pakistan on Saturday.

The left-hander reached 300 on day two of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval thanks to his 37th four.

Warner joined Donald Bradman (twice), Bob Simpson, Bob Cowper, Mark Taylor, Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke as Australians to reach the milestone.

It was the first time an Australia batsman had made 300 since January 2012, when Clarke achieved the feat against India in Sydney.

Warner finished with an unbeaten 335 as Australia declared at 589-3.

