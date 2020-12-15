AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Predicts Virat Kohli-Tim Paine Fight, Says Neither Captains Never Back Down

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine have met only four times, but they have already made sure that their rivalry is remembered. It's not that they have animosity towards each other, but as captains of two proud teams, both Kohli and Paine are tasked to lead from the front, not merely as players but also as leaders. That's what the cricket world witnessed during India's previous tour of Australia. Two different characters, but fiercely competitive and not the ones to back down from a fight.

Now, they will square up again at the iconic Adelaide Oval as India take on Australia in their first-ever Day-Night Test match, starting Thursday. Kohli will then return home after the match for the birth of his first child. The Indian captain will want to leave the team in a vantage position; meaning, he will do everything to win the series opener. So, expect fireworks. And, Paine will surely play his part.

Well, their love-hate relationship started on day four of the second Test at Perth. Relive the moment HERE.

And Pat Cummins, who is expected to play a crucial role for the Aussies, has predicted a good fight in Adelaide with both the captains to continue their rivalry, saying "neither Paine, nor Virat ever stand down from a fight."

"It’s been a series we have been looking forward to ever since the last time when India played really well to win the series in Australia,” Cummins told kkr.in.

As Paine assumed the captaincy in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, which resulted in the banning of Steve Smith and David Warner for one year each, Australia lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 to India in 2018-19.

Paine has so far played six Test matches against India, including two in India before Kohli's induction into the Indian Test team, and four in Australia. Kohli has played 19 Tests against the Aussies.

"We like to pride ourselves in winning all our home series. So yeah, definitely been looking forward to this one for a couple of years now," Cummins added, warning the visitors of a tough series.

Aussies, with the return of Smith and Warner, who will miss the first Test due to an injury, are a lot stronger unit. Besides, they have won each of their four Day-Night Test matches so far, against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan.

India have played just one Pink-Ball Test till date, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, which they won convincingly.

The Adelaide Test will be a treat for everyone.

