February 21, 2020
Poshan
Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat And Anshu Malik Win Bronze Medals

While Vinesh Phogat defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam 10-0 in the 53kg bronze medal bout, Anshu Malik got the better of Sevara Eshmuratova of Uzbekistan to finish on the podium.

PTI 21 February 2020
Vinesh Phogat had earlier lost to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race.
Indian women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik secured a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships, on Friday.

(Sports News)

While Vinesh defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam 10-0 in the 53kg bronze medal bout, Anshu got the better of Sevara Eshmuratova of Uzbekistan to finish on the podium.

Vinesh had earlier lost to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race.

