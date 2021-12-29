Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes: David Warner’s Advices Hapless England To ‘Prepare On Synthos, Practice Against Bounce’

Australia have retained the Ashes after winning all three Test matches against England so far in the series. Interestingly, Australia's all three wins have come in a bigger margin. The final two Test matches are in Sydney and Hobart.

Ashes: David Warner’s Advices Hapless England To ‘Prepare On Synthos, Practice Against Bounce’
England's Ben Stokes is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc on Day 3 of third Ashes Test on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

Ashes: David Warner’s Advices Hapless England To ‘Prepare On Synthos, Practice Against Bounce’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T11:00:10+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:00 am

The Ashes already retained, star Australia opener David Warner has advised a sorry-looking England side to prepare on synthetic wickets to be able to adjust to the extra bounce in the pitches Down Under. (More Cricket News)

England's Ashes hopes went up in smoke after Australia retained the Urn with an innings and 14-run win in just two days and a session in the Boxing Day Test here on Tuesday.

A dominant Australia had won the first Test by nine wickets in Brisbane and then registered a convincing 275-run victory in the next match in Adelaide. Having polished his skills on the Australian pitches, Warner said bounce is one of the main hurdles for England.

“From a batting point of view, the bounce is a big one. Growing up here in Australia and playing on these wickets is different for how we would approach it compared to England,” Warner was quoted as saying by 'Australian Associated Press'.

“I would probably suggest going on the synthos (synthetic wickets) and practising against the (extra) bounce, doing that in England. You’ve always got to find ways to prepare and the only way you can prepare for bounce is on synthos in England,” he added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Warner also said that England bowlers erred in bowling back of length in the first three Ashes Test, a ploy which normally doesn't work on Australian pitches. “In England that back of a length is still hitting the stumps … if you bowl that length at the Gabba or Adelaide, you're not really hitting the stumps,” Warner said.

“You have to be brave enough to pitch the ball up here. We feel as a batting unit when England pitch the ball up, we drive them down the ground … but you have to do that to create the chances, to create the bat-pad gap to create those nicks,” he added. The fourth Ashes Test is set to begin in Sydney on January 5.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) David Warner Australia Cricket Ashes Australia national cricket team England national cricket team England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Forces Cancellation Of United States Versus Ireland ODI Cricket Series

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Forces Cancellation Of United States Versus Ireland ODI Cricket Series

SA Vs IND: Lead Of 350-400 Runs Enough For India To Go For Kill In 1st Test, Feels Mohammed Shami

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Vs Leicester City - Jurgen Klopp’s Men Lose Ground In Title Race

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

Yearender 2021: Transforming Fandom, How This Year Has Been Fantastic For Sports NFTs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami Puts India In Driver's Seat Against South Africa

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's Record En Route To 200 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha's Record, Fastest To 100 Dismissals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Beauty Bamboozles Aiden Markram - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Beauty Bamboozles Aiden Markram - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Scare, Pacer Leaves Field With Sprain

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Scare, Pacer Leaves Field With Sprain

Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem Pulls Out With Serious Wrist Injury

Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem Pulls Out With Serious Wrist Injury

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

Read More from Outlook

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s successes can largely be attributed to a ‘stalemate in the Indian political scene.’

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Ankit Wadhwa / Sports NFTs are becoming a rage. If it’s NBA and NFL in the USA, cricket is catching the imagination of digital collectors who love to buy, brag and bargain.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement