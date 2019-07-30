Ashes 2019: England's Ben Stokes Hails Maturity Ahead Of Historic Series Vs Australia

England's 2019 Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes has revealed that learning not to try to please everyone has helped him mature as a sportsperson and regain his Test vice-captaincy ahead of the upcoming Ashes series Vs Australia.

Stokes is serving as deputy to Joe Root for the five-Test series against the Aussies.

Following a street brawl in Bristol in 2017, the 28-year-old was banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for bringing disrepute to the game. He missed five months of international action, including the last Ashes tour of Australia. He was cleared of affray in a court case in August 2018.

"One thing I have stopped trying to do is to please everyone, which is probably a downfall I would look back on," he told the BBC.

"I'm not a different person. I think maturing is the best way of saying it and having an understanding of a lot more things."

"Trying to please everyone every minute of every day was something I always tried to do," said Stokes.

"Just try and keep the people happy who are important to you and make an impact on the way your career can go," Stokes said.

"To have the role taken away was very disappointing and it did hurt," he said.

"To have it back just before the Ashes, I'm super excited. Joe (Root, Test captain) and I work really well together.

"He doesn't have a yes man stood next to him -- I'll tell him what I think."

The five-Test Ashes series begin on August 1 at Edgbaston, with England hoping to regain the Ashes after a 4-0 trumping in Australia in 2017-19. Also, the Aussies will be aiming to win their first series in England since 2001.

