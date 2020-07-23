July 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Gunners Defender Shkodran Mustafi Doubtful For FA Cup Final

Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Gunners Defender Shkodran Mustafi Doubtful For FA Cup Final

Arsenal are set to be without centre-back Shkodran Mustafi for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on August 1, Mikel Arteta said on Thursday

Omnisport 23 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Gunners Defender Shkodran Mustafi Doubtful For FA Cup Final
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi is assisted from the field during the FA Cup semifinal match against Manchester City at Wembley in London, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020
AP Photo/Justin Tallis,Pool
Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Gunners Defender Shkodran Mustafi Doubtful For FA Cup Final
outlookindia.com
2020-07-23T20:47:27+0530

Shkodran Mustafi is an injury doubt for the FA Cup final, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed. (More Football News)

Arsenal progressed to the final with a 2-0 victory over holders Manchester City at Wembley last weekend, although they lost defender Mustafi to a hamstring injury late on.

The Germany international missed Tuesday's defeat to Aston Villa and will also be unavailable for Arsenal's final Premier League game of the season against Watford on Sunday.

And Arteta has conceded he is set to be without the 28-year-old centre-back for the clash with Chelsea on August 1.

"Musti is injured, we need to assess a little bit how long he's going to be out," he told a news conference.

"I doubt [he will be fit for the cup final], we have to see how he evolves in the next few days. At the moment I doubt it."

Mustafi's days at Arsenal appeared to be numbered earlier in the season, but the former Valencia man has enjoyed a resurgence under Arteta.

Arteta also stated both Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil were available for selection, even though the duo's exclusion from first-team affairs is widely expected to continue.

Next Story >>

Mohammad Amir Tests Negative For COVID-19 Again, Cleared To Join Pakistan Team In England

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Arsenal (Football) Chelsea (Football) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos