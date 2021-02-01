Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta: I Speak To Edu More Than My Own Wife!

Mikel Arteta joked he has spoken to Arsenal's technical director Edu more than anyone else in the past year, including his wife. (More Football News)

Arteta returned to the Gunners to replace Unai Emery in December 2019 and a busy rebuilding of the first-team squad coupled with the issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic have led to a busy time for the Spaniard and fellow ex-Arsenal midfielder Edu.

With Monday representing the end of the transfer window, the two are set to be in contact a lot on a typically hectic day.

Arteta's close relationship with Edu is something he cherishes, and is clearly not lost on his spouse.

"Probably in the last year or so I spoke probably to Edu more or less more than anybody else in my life!" Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash at Wolves on Tuesday.

"That's for sure what my wife says because of the things we have to go through with coronavirus as well, [and] the transfers.

"Luckily we have a great relationship, a great understanding and we support each other in a great way. It's lucky you have to talk all the time with someone around the day that the relationship is strong."

Six @premierleague games without defeat



But now the attention turns to #WOLARS! pic.twitter.com/c4NGJyxWK2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2021

Despite the challenges on the club's finances caused by the global health pandemic, Arsenal have still managed some shrewd business including bringing in Thomas Partey and Gabriel during the previous window.

With Martin Odegaard having also arrived on loan from Real Madrid last week, Arteta praised the work done by Edu behind the scenes.

"Well, I think he's doing a great job and the club since I joined," he added.

"The clarity he showed when they tried to convince me to join the club and stick to the plan we have, the way he's going about it I'm really impressed with him."

Arteta still has issues down the left-hand side ahead of the visit to Molineux, with the status of full-back Kieran Tierney (leg) and Bukayo Saka (hip), both of whom missed Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester United, remaining unclear.

"We don't know yet, today we have a training session, they haven't been able to train yet with us," Arteta said.

"I think it will be difficult for them but we will see the last minute how they're feeling."

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still waiting to hear if he can play. The Gabon striker was unable to feature against the Red Devils as he follows protocol rules after visiting his ill mother last week.

"There are still some things to clear up, maybe yes maybe not, we're still doing some paperwork at the moment," Arteta said when asked if Aubameyang, who also missed the win over Southampton, can face Wolves.

