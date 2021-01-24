An Ode To India's Win In Australia

- By Nikhil Naz

Captain away, his deputy had been earmarked

Led from the front, scoring a ton, erasing thirty-six scar

Aggressive without the unnecessary bark

Chasing a win, when in glory of a draw could have basked

Ajinkya means 'Invincible’, someone remarked

You said India-A, I saw India A-Class...

His frame attacked when couldn’t breach his block

Bruised, in pain, Pujara stood like a rock

Tiring the bowlers, now unable to batsman dislodge

World discussed strike-rates, he kept to his task

So, to the 20-20 generation I ask,

Is there a higher skill than to bat for hours?

You said India-A, I saw India A-Class...

Denounced for his penchant for extravagant shots

Said to be absent behind the stumps except when trash talk

Then came Sydney and Brisbane- all strokes, no slog

One could only Marvel at Spidey’s onslaught

This was Pant’s version of a mic-drop!

You said India-A, I saw India A-Class...

Often, Boy becomes man after father’s loss

He lost his, along with the bowling top brass

During the anthem, emotions were hard to camouflage

Jibes reminded him, humans between themselves compart

None of it stopped him from bowling his heart

And then, just in his third test, a novice became a leader in Md.Siraj…

You said India-A, I saw India A-Class!

Then those that weren’t first choice, nor option two

White ball cricketers making Test debuts

Much more than just yorkers proved Nattu

Washy an all-rounder no matter what the opposition threw

In Shubman, potential into performance grew

That Shardul could invoke Viv Richards, who knew?

Certified second string after regulars depart

Yet, at Brisbane, the real truth was grasped

This wasn’t India-A, this India is a class apart....

(Nikhil Naz is a journalist and a TV presenter. All photos - AP)

