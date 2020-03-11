March 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  All England Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Off To A Strong Start

All England Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Off To A Strong Start

PV Sindhu will now clash with Korean Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the quarterfinals of the All England Badminton

PTI 11 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
All England Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Off To A Strong Start
PV Sindhu
File Photo
All England Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Off To A Strong Start
outlookindia.com
2020-03-11T19:03:05+0530

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu made a confident start at the All England Open, beating American Beiwin Zhang in straight games at Birmingham on Wednesday.

The sixth seed and world number six Sindhu got the better of the American, ranked eight places below her, 21-14 21-17 in 42 minutes.

The second game was a close affair with the two players locked at 16-16. Sindhu, however, won five points in a row to clinch the issue.

It was the 10th meeting between the two players with Sindhu improving the head-to-head record to 6-4. The last time they met was at the Korea Open where the American won in three sets.

Sindhu will now clash with Korean Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21 21-11, 17-21 to top-seeded Chinese pair of Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang.

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are scheduled to play later in the day.

Next Story >>

IND Vs SA: BCCI Issues Coronavirus Warning To Indian Players - Here Are Do's And Don'ts

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI P.V. Sindhu Birmingham All England Badminton Championships Badminton Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos