﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who Plays Whom In The Quater-Finals And When?

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who Plays Whom In The Quater-Finals And When?

Pre-tournament favourites South Korea needed an extra-time goal to beat spirited Bahrain, and book a last eight spot.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who Plays Whom In The Quater-Finals And When?
Courtesy: Twitter (@afcasiancup)
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who Plays Whom In The Quater-Finals And When?
outlookindia.com
2019-01-23T17:25:36+0530
Also Read

The Round of 16 fixtures at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup completed on Tuesday (January 22) with South Korea and Qatar winning their respected matches against Bahrain and Iraq.

Pre-tournament favourites South Korea needed an extra-time goal to beat spirited Bahrain, while a free-kick settled the Qatar-Iraq match in favour of the Arabian country.

Earlier, China (2-1 vs Thailand), Iran (2-0 vs Oman), Vietnam (4-2 penalties vs Jordan), Japan (1-0 vs Saudi Arabia), hosts UAE (3-2 in extra time vs Kyrgyzstan) and defending champions Australia (4-2 penalties vs Uzbekistan) have booked their respective places in the last eight.

Here's who plays whom in the quarter-final and when:

Quarter-final 1: Vietnam vs Japan at Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai on January 24 (Thursday). Kick-off time: 6:30 PM IST

Quarter-final 2: China vs Iran at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 24 (Thursday). Kick-off time: 9:30 PM IST

Quarter-final 3: South Korea vs Qatar at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 25 (Friday). Kick-off time: 6:30 PM IST

Quarter-final 4: UAE vs Australia at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain on January 25 (Friday). Kick-off time: 9:30 IST PM

Winners of QFs 1 & 2 will play in the first semi-final on January 28 (Monday) at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium; while the winners of QFs 3 & 4 will face-off in the second semi-final the following day at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Final is scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch the live matches. Live streaming is available on Hotstar.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football AFC Asian Cup Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Focusing On Promoting Domestic Defence Production, Says Sitharaman
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters